Nearly 900 drivers in Japan have licences suspended for cycling while drunk

Japan’s revised law allows suspension of driver’s licence if caught cycling while drunk

Nearly 900 people in Japan had their driving licences suspended between January and September 2025 after being caught cycling while drunk, following a revision to the law that criminalised cycling above a certain alcohol level.

The sharp spike comes after changes introduced last November, which gave police stronger grounds to penalise intoxicated cyclists.

While officers have long had the discretion to suspend licences if someone posed a serious traffic risk, the revised law has led to a dramatic rise in enforcement.

Drunk cycling suspensions jump from 2 to nearly 900

According to Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan’s licence suspension system operates on penalty points.

In 2024, only two licences were suspended for drunk cycling. In 2025, that figure surged to 896 cases.

Under current regulations, cyclists can be penalised if they are found to have 0.15 milligrams or more of alcohol per litre of breath.

Major cities recorded the highest numbers. Osaka topped the list with 340 suspensions, followed by Tokyo with 124.

Jail time and hefty fines for drunk cyclists

Those caught cycling while intoxicated face serious consequences, including up to three years in prison or a fine of up to ¥500,000 (about S$4,150).

The law also extends liability to others involved. People who ride pillion with a drunk cyclist, or knowingly serve alcohol to someone who later cycles, may face similar penalties.

Beyond criminal punishment, some local governments have announced disciplinary action against their own staff.

In Chiba Prefecture, for example, any government employee caught driving drunk or cycling drunk will be dismissed.

Featured image adapted from kanzilyou on Canva and mediaphotos on Canva. For illustration purposes only.