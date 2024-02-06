First Marina Bay Drone Light Show On 6 Feb Cancelled, Will Start On 10 Feb

Marina Bay Drone Light Show On 6 Feb Cancelled

The first ‘The Legend of the Dragon Gate’ drone light show that was set to take place at Marina Bay Waterfront tonight (6 Feb) has been cancelled.

Marina Bay Sands (MBS) announced the cancellation via a Facebook post, citing “unforeseen circumstances”.

The first drone show will be postponed to the first day of the Lunar New Year (10 Feb).

With the show on 6 Feb cancelled, the first show will be held at 8pm this Saturday (10 Feb).

Moreover, there will be additional shows on the following dates:

11 Feb (Sunday）

12 Feb (Monday)

16 Feb (Friday)

17 Feb (Saturday)

18 Feb (Sunday)

The shows commence at 8pm and are complimentary for all to enjoy.

1,500 drones converge to form dragon silhouette

Titled ‘The Legend of the Dragon Gate’, the drone show tells the mythical tale of the powerful Dragon King, featured prominently in Chinese mythology.

Notably, the storyline will highlight major themes and values such as family reunion, luck, and prosperity.

Additionally, a fleet of 1,500 drones will also converge to form the majestic silhouette of a dragon.

After the show, spectators can stay on to watch ‘Spectra – A Light & Water Show’, which runs at 8.30pm and 9.30pm on the same nights as the drone show.

