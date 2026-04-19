Woman suffers seizures after allegedly being sprayed with drug-laced water during Songkran

Woman suffers seizures after allegedly being sprayed using drug-laced water gun in Bangkok

Recently, a woman took to social media claiming she suffered seizures after being sprayed with drug-laced water at a Songkran event in Bangkok.

In a post last week, TikTok user @jeeppji said she was drugged with gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) — a known date-rape drug — at the Route 66 nightclub.

She said she did not consume anything offered to her, but was sprayed in the face and mouth by a water gun.

She later experienced seizures and even foamed at the mouth, prompting her friend to bring her to the hospital.

The post included a photo of the original poster (OP) seemingly unconscious on a hospital bed.

Woman claims she did not consume any drinks from strangers

According to Thaiger, some netizens questioned the OP’s claim, saying that GHB was too expensive to use that way.

Others also claimed the amount of water she was sprayed was unlikely to cause such severe symptoms.

In response, the woman shared further details about the incident in a subsequent post.

She said she arrived at the nightclub at 10pm, had a drink, and began experiencing symptoms at around 11pm.

The OP claimed that she had not consumed any drinks from strangers.

Her drink was also covered with a lid, and her boyfriend, who drank from the same glass, did not suffer any symptoms.

While she is not sure how the drug entered her body, the OP suspected that it may have come from water that was deliberately and repeatedly sprayed into her face and mouth by someone at the venue.

She also attached a medical certificate confirming that GHB was found in her system.

The woman added that she is now in a stable condition.

Thailand FDA warns public about date-rape drugs