1 man & 2 women arrested for drug offences in Jalan Besar, woman tries to flee in car

Woman took over the wheel & crashed into lorry in Jalan Besar, also arrested for drug offences

Three people — one man and two women — were arrested for suspected drug-related offences in Jalan Besar on Sunday (29 June) morning.

The arrests came after one of the women tried to flee in a car and crashed into a lorry.

Blue car searched by police after accident in Jalan Besar

Following a tip-off from a reader, Shin Min Daily News reporters went down to the Jalan Besar area and observed that a blue car and a lorry had collided along Syed Alwi Road, a one-way street.

The police cordoned off the street and were searching the blue car, which had sustained damage to its front-right corner.

Two tattooed women sat in the car. They were handcuffed and being questioned by police officers.

Blue car collided with lorry while trying to escape from police

The 30-year-old lorry driver involved in the crash told Shin Min that the blue car was behind him and kept sounding its horn, as if eager to escape from the police.

However, he could not give way as it was a one-way street.

When he got to the junction, a police car was there with its siren blaring. More police cars entered the street from behind, so the blue car was completely surrounded.

The blue car ended up stopping after colliding with his lorry.

Two women inside blue car handcuffed

The two women inside the car were handcuffed by the police after getting out.

One of the women, who was in a white top, shouted at the officers not to touch her.

They were made to sit on the ground as police searched the car, removing items such as a purple blanket, a black bag, a red and blue bag, straws, documents, notebooks and Singapore passports.

Police dogs were also brought to the scene for the search.

Man seen getting out of car earlier

The lorry driver said his colleague, who was driving another lorry behind the blue car, saw a man getting out of the car earlier.

He is believed to have been arrested by the police also.

Besides the damage caused by the collision with the lorry, the blue car had also sustained damage on the other side — suggesting that it may have crashed into other vehicles too.

Male driver flees from car in Jalan Besar, arrested for suspected drug offences

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the incident happened as its officers were patrolling along Syed Alwi Road towards Jalan Besar at about 5.45am on 29 June.

When they spotted a car parked haphazardly along the road, they stopped to check on the driver.

However, the 25-year-old man fled suddenly, prompting the officers to give chase.

They eventually caught him and sent him to the hospital in a conscious state.

He was subsequently arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

He was also wanted by the police for prior traffic-related offences.

Woman who took over the wheel also arrested for suspected drug offences in Jalan Besar

Meanwhile, after the male driver fled, a 25-year-old woman who was a passenger took over the wheel and drove the car away, SPF said.

When officers located the car along Syed Alwi Road, it sped away and collided with a lorry.

Suspected controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia were later found in the car.

The 25-year-old woman and another woman, 23, who was in the car, were both arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

The suspected drug-related offences were referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau, SPF added.

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured images adapted from Shin Min Daily News.