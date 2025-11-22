Woman arrested for drug trafficking in Thailand pretends to be possessed during probe

Drug-trafficking suspect feigns possession during interrogation

A drug trafficking bust in Chiang Rai, Thailand, took an unexpected turn on Thursday (20 Nov), when a woman started shaking uncontrollably during her interrogation.

The suspect, Malee (name transliterated from Thai), appeared to be possessed.

However, police at the scene did not play into her act — threatening to lock up both the woman and the “spirit” haunting her.

Couple arrested for selling and possessing meth

Malee and her husband, Somyot (name transliterated from Thai), were arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) after being linked to a large-scale methamphetamine operation.

The investigation dates back to an arrest made on 5 Aug, when police at a checkpoint in Lampang Province intercepted a man named Santipap travelling on a Mae Sai-Bangkok bus.

In his luggage, officers found 10 bags of crystal methamphetamine hidden in dried tea bags, valued at over 1.5 million baht (S$60,000).

Upon questioning, Santipap revealed that the drugs came from Somyot and Malee, prompting the police to secure their arrest.

The couple was apprehended near Mae Sai Hospital under a warrant from the Lampang Provincial Court.

They face charges of illegally selling and possessing more than 5kg of methamphetamine for distribution.

Female suspect started to tremble during interrogation

However, what unfolded during the couple’s interrogation was nothing short of bizarre.

According to reports, Malee began to tremble violently, and her husband claimed that a spirit had possessed her.

Officers, refusing to entertain the supernatural claim, warned the spirit to leave her body, or they would arrest the spirit and take it to jail alongside her.

After the warning, Malee reportedly calmed down, and the interrogation continued as planned, reports Thai news outlet Channel 8.

The couple were eventually placed into custody and handed over to investigators at a local police station for further investigation.

Featured image adapted from Channel 8.