Elderly Singaporean Man Arrested & Charged For Drug Trafficking In Cambodia

Since drugs can be harmful, many countries often take a strong stance against them as a deterrent.

Recently, an elderly Singaporean man was arrested and charged for drug trafficking in Cambodia.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 68-year-old Singaporean, Goh Seow Sian, was arrested when the Cambodian police raided 2 houses in Phnom Penh last Thursday (25 Nov).

The police also arrested 2 other men, 27-year-old Li Jiang Fong from Vietnam and 60-year-old Taing Leak from Cambodia.

Cambodian police seized 24kg of drugs from the houses.

In a press release on Monday (29 Nov), Cambodia’s General Commissariat of National Police said the 3 men were arrested on suspicion of trafficking drugs in Phnom Penh.

The raid occurred in 2 houses in Chamkar Mon and Tuol Kouk districts in Phnom Penh, resulting in the arrest of the 3 men.

The police seized a total of 24kg of drugs from the houses, including Ecstasy, methamphetamine and ketamine.

They also found drug-producing machines, other drugs in liquid form, as well as drug-related materials, the Khmer Times reported.

All 3 men were charged on Tuesday (30 Nov) with drug possession, trafficking and production. In line with Cambodian laws, the trio could face a life sentence if convicted.

ST also found out Goh is actually a registered director of a Cambodian company dealing in wholesale goods.

The company was registered since 2009. Furthermore, its address is within a 5km radius of the 2 houses that had been raided. Records show that Goh’s registered address is a Sengkang flat.

Additionally, ST reported that while Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is aware of the case, Goh has not yet reached out for assistance.

Strong stance against drug traffickers

Since drug trafficking is a global illicit trade that typically involves a range of criminal activities, countries often have a harsh stance against those found guilty.

Kudos to the Cambodian police for putting a stop to the operations.

Hopefully, Goh and the other 2 men will receive their just punishment if convicted of the crime.

Featured image adapted from Khmer Times.