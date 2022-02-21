1,461 E-Vaporisers Seized From Bukit Timah Unit On 16 Feb

Our police officers regularly conduct checks around our heartlands for illegal activities. When there’s a tip-off, they are ready to spring into action.

On 16 Feb, Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers found drugs and almost $700,000 worth of e-vaporisers in a Bukit Timah residential unit.

During the same anti-drug operation, authorities arrested 3 Singaporean men for suspected drug offences.

Drugs seized from Bukit Timah unit

In a joint press release, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and CNB said an anti-drug operation was carried out on 16 Feb.

2 Singaporean men, aged 30 and 32, were arrested for suspected drug offences in Upper Bukit Timah.

They were brought to a residential unit in the area where another 37-year-old was arrested.

CNB officers seized 2g of ‘Ice’, 18 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets and drug paraphernalia from the unit.

$700,000 worth of e-vaporisers & related components found

Besides that, CNB officers discovered a large haul of e-vaporisers and related components within the unit.

HSA received an alert regarding the incident, and officers found prohibited tobacco products in large quantities.

This included:

1,461 assorted e-vaporisers

94,572 assorted pods (heat-not-burn tobacco)

78,091 heetsticks (heat-not-burn tobacco)

In total, the e-vaporisers and their components were worth close to $700,000.

For now, investigations into the suspects’ illegal activities are ongoing.

Authorities remind citizens of prohibited tobacco items

HSA reminds the public that importing, distributing, selling or offering imitation tobacco products is illegal.

This includes products such as:

shisha tobacco

smokeless tobacco

chewing tobacco such as Gutkha, Khaini, Zarda

e-vaporisers.

Under the Tobacco Act, those convicted face a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment of up to 6 months.

Purchasing, using, or possessing such products is also illegal. Those found guilty face a fine of up $2,000. Prohibited items will be seized and confiscated.

Just recently, police officers caught a man in possession of an e-cigarette in Pasir Ris. They referred him to the HSA for further action.

HSA also urges the public to make a report if they have information on any illegal activities pertaining to e-vaporisers.

Alternatively, the public can also contact HSA’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 66842036 or 66842037.

Illegal to own e-vaporisers in Singapore

Kudos to CNB and HSA for clamping down on these illicit activities and keeping Singapore drug-free.

While the idea of using e-vaporisers may be tempting, it’s essential to remember that they are illegal here.

Hopefully, such incidents will serve as a deterrent to those looking to purchase such devices in future.

