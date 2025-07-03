Drunk driver in Thailand punches officers from inside cell, apologises after sobering up

Drunk driver in Thailand punches police officer from behind cell bars

Police officers in Thailand got more than they bargained for when a drunk driver they arrested went on a punching rampage. The man did not stop even after he was placed behind bars.

Security footage showed officers and the man arguing multiple times, with the officer even opening the cell doors to confront the man at several points.

According to Khaosod, once he sobered up, the man eventually went to apologise to the officer, who was seen with a massive bump on his cheek.

Drunk man picks fight with police officers

On Tuesday (1 July), the man was flagged at a traffic checkpoint and found with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.131%.

As the police officers took the man to jail, officers informed him that he could make a phone call to relatives before being placed in a cell.

Unfortunately, the relatives he called refused to bail him out. Out of frustration and drunkenness, the man lashed out at the officers.

In footage circulating online, the man threw two punches at one of the officers, prompting two other officers to intervene.

Over the next couple of minutes, the injured officer and the man continued arguing.

At one point, the officer opened the cell door, prompting the drunk man to throw punches at him again.

Drunk man apologises after sobering up

The man faces charges of drink driving and assaulting an officer on duty.

Following his bail, the man also returned to apologise to the officer he punched, saying he had acted out of blind fury. Photos show the man and his relatives smiling next to the officer.

