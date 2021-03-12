Drunk PMD Rider Attacks Strolling Couple In Woodlands, Tells Man It’s “Not His Father’s Road”

Altercations might become more common when individuals are intoxicated. However, this should never be a reason to resort to violence.

Last February, a couple was strolling in Woodlands when they were assaulted by a PMD rider. He even told one of the victims that the pavement was “not his father’s road”.

On Thursday (11 Mar), the 57-year-old rider was given 13.5 months’ jail and a $500 fine.

Encountered couple on his PMD after having 2 beers

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the assault happened along Woodlands Avenue 7 on 1 Feb 2020.

At the time, a couple in their 50s were walking home when they heard a horn from behind.

When they turned around, they saw 57-year-old Mr Yeo on a banned PMD with his 10-year-old son sitting in front.

After riding past them, Yeo reportedly told the man that it – presumably referring to the pathway – was not his father’s road.

Mr Yeo subsequently got off his PMD and pushed it towards a nearby grass patch to confront the couple.

Drunk PMD rider assaulted couple twice before fleeing scene

Yeo first punched the husband in the jaw, as reported by The Straits Time (ST), and followed up by stepping on the man’s ribs and groin area.

He soon fled the scene and left his son behind. The 10-year-old begged the woman not to call the police, but she mentioned that the boy’s father needed to bear the consequences of his actions.

Yeo later returned to the scene soon while his son and woman were still talking. He proceeded to take multiple swings at the woman, but she somehow managed to dodge the hits.

The husband was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he was found to have suffered fractured ribs, bruises, nausea, giddiness, and a minor head injury as per CNA‘s report.

Sentenced to 13.5 months’ jail

Yeo confessed to consuming 2 bottles of beer before the altercation and was “feeling high” when the incident occurred.

The court also heard from Yeo’s defence lawyer that the 57-year-old was merely trying to get photos of himself and his son deleted on the victim’s phone.

However, investigations showed that no photos were taken and that the victim had only taken his phone out after he saw Yeo walking angrily towards him.

District Judge Janet Wang sentenced Yeo to 13 months, 2 weeks and 1-day’s jail as well as a fine of $500 for his offences.

Violence should not be condoned

There are many forms of resolutions that can be used to settle differences — violence should never be one of them.

We hope the couple will recover from the mental trauma of getting assaulted in time to come.

