Drunk woman causes scene at tennis tournament in China, crowd cheers when she’s ejected

Drunk woman causes distraction during tennis tournament in China & gets escorted out

A drunk woman brought the recent Shanghai Masters tennis tournament to a standstill after repeatedly shouting and heckling during a match. When asked to stop by people around her, she started getting aggressive, even flaunting her passport at one point.

Security officers later escorted her out of the stadium forcefully.

Woman flaunts Swedish passport

According to Sing Tao Daily, the 46-year-old woman started causing a scene during the match between Matteo Berrettini and Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday (1 Oct).

Photos and videos showed a young boy, presumably her son, trying to intervene at certain points.

Eventually, the woman’s heckling became so bothersome that the match was halted, and security officers were asked to sort the matter out.

When confronted by security, she flashed a Swedish passport at them proudly.

Woman dragged out while screaming

However, the passport ‘presentation’ did little to stop security officers when they decided to remove her from the stadium.

Clips showed three security officers dragging the woman out of the stadium forcefully. With two officers holding her arms and one holding her legs, the woman dangled in the air helplessly as she was escorted off the premises.

Meanwhile, another security guard escorted the boy, though much more gently compared to the manner in which the woman was removed.

As security officers carried the woman out, the crowd cheered.

Photos taken outside the arena show additional security personnel assisting in the efforts.

Shanghai police later revealed that the 46-year-old woman, surnamed Xie (transliterated from Chinese), had consumed alcohol before the incident.

Featured image adapted from lusunshine on Reddit and Sing Tao Daily.