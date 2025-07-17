Drunk youths brawl, throw chairs & tables outside 7-Eleven in Philippines

Drunk youths throw chairs & tables during brawl at Philippines 7-Eleven

A group of youths, who were believed to be drunk, went viral after throwing chairs and tables at each other during a brawl outside a 7-Eleven outlet in the Philippines.

Videos of the incident, which occurred in Panabo City, Davao del Norte, began circulating on social media on Wednesday (16 July).

However, it was not revealed when the incident happened.

At least two groups were involved in brawl

The viral video shows a young woman in red arguing loudly with a young man while their friends were seated at the tables in front of the convenience store.

The woman in red grabs a bottle of brandy as if to hurt somebody, but the brawl begins behind them as glass is heard shattering.

As others begin to throw glass bottles at each other, the man grabs a chair and throws it at a different woman, who throws it back at him.

He then grabs a steel bench and bashes the woman in red on the head, before pushing her with it and causing her to fall among rocks in a planter box in front of the establishment.

The brawl continues when the woman gets up despite bystanders telling them to stop.

At one point, one of the youths even goes after the person behind the camera, who seems to be part of one of the groups involved.

Eventually, security guards arrived to diffuse the situation.

Management asks four youths to pay S$4.5K each

Following the incident, the store management summoned four individuals involved in the brawl and asked them to pay PHP 200,000 (S$4,503) each in damages.

If they fail to pay, the management said it would press charges against them.

According to local news outlet Brigada News GenSan, the youths threw benches, tables, plastic garbage bins, and bottles owned by the 7-Eleven outlet.

