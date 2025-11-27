Dump truck side-swipes car while changing lane on PIE, spins it 180°

Forced pirouette.

By - 27 Nov 2025, 12:42 pm

Dump truck side-swipes car on PIE near Jurong

A dump truck was changing lanes on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) when it side-swiped a car, spinning it around from back to front.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Dump truck hits car while changing lane

Footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the dump truck attempting to move from the middle lane to the leftmost lane.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

Based on the surroundings, the incident happened along eastbound PIE near the Toh Tuck Avenue exit. The accompanying caption stated that the incident happened at about 4.25pm on Tuesday (25 Nov).

Seconds into the video, the truck driver signals their intention to move to the left-most lane.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

However, as the truck moves into the adjacent lane, it hits the rear of a white car, spinning it around and leaving it facing oncoming traffic.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

The video ends with the dump truck and the camcar coming to a stop.

Source: SGRV on Facebook

MS News has reached out to SCDF and the police for more information on the incident.

Netizens lament truck driver’s driving

Netizens were quick to criticise the driver of the dump truck.

Source: Facebook

One netizen described how heavy vehicles were meant to stay off the middle and right lanes to prevent such a scenario.

Source: Facebook

Another netizen took the opportunity to shar their own advice when driving next to large vehicles.

Source: Facebook

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.

