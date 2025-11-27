Dump truck side-swipes car while changing lane on PIE, spins it 180°

Dump truck side-swipes car on PIE near Jurong

A dump truck was changing lanes on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) when it side-swiped a car, spinning it around from back to front.

Dump truck hits car while changing lane

Footage posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page showed the dump truck attempting to move from the middle lane to the leftmost lane.

Based on the surroundings, the incident happened along eastbound PIE near the Toh Tuck Avenue exit. The accompanying caption stated that the incident happened at about 4.25pm on Tuesday (25 Nov).

Seconds into the video, the truck driver signals their intention to move to the left-most lane.

However, as the truck moves into the adjacent lane, it hits the rear of a white car, spinning it around and leaving it facing oncoming traffic.

The video ends with the dump truck and the camcar coming to a stop.

MS News has reached out to SCDF and the police for more information on the incident.

Netizens lament truck driver’s driving

Netizens were quick to criticise the driver of the dump truck.

One netizen described how heavy vehicles were meant to stay off the middle and right lanes to prevent such a scenario.

Another netizen took the opportunity to shar their own advice when driving next to large vehicles.

