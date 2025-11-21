Taxi sideswipes motorcycle on AYE, sends sparks flying & knocks rider over

Taxi sideswipes motorcycle along AYE on 19 Nov

A motorcyclist was recently knocked over on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after a taxi sideswiped his bike,

Sparks were seen flying as the motorcycle skidded across the road.

The motorcyclist was conveyed to the hospital following the incident.

Rider tumbled along AYE after getting sideswiped

Footage of the incident posted by Singapore Road Vigilante (SGRV) showed a ComfortDelGro (CDG) taxi sideswiping the motorcycle and sending sparks flying in the process.

As the rider fell off the motorcycle, he nearly tumbled into an adjacent lane.

The video then shifts to a different perspective, showing the taxi stationary in the middle lane as someone walks past the fallen motorcycle.

Injured motorcyclist conveyed to hospital

Responding to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 9.25pm on Wednesday (19 Nov).

The police revealed that the motorcyclist, identified as a 47-year-old man, was subsequently conveyed to National University Hospital.

Meanwhile, a 64-year-old taxi driver is assisting the Singapore Police Force with their investigations.

A CDG spokesperson told MS News that neither the passenger nor the driver of the taxi was harmed in the incident.

CDG has also reached out to the motorcyclist who was injured.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.