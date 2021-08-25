Bukit Merah Dumpling Store Worker Gets Arm Stuck In Machine On 24 Aug

Dumplings, AKA ba zhang, are one of Singaporeans’ favourite traditional foods but they take a lot of work to prepare.

Source

That’s why many of us buy them from established stores that produce dumplings in bulk using professional machinery.

However, on Tuesday (24 Aug), a 70-year-old worker at Hoo Kee Bak Chang in Bukit Merah accidentally got her arm jammed in a marinating machine.

Source

Thankfully, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers managed to cut through the machinery to free the lady’s arm.

Dumpling store worker’s arm gets caught in marinating machine

On Tuesday (24 Aug) at about 2pm, the 70-year-old store assistant was reportedly prepping dumpling ingredients when the accident occurred.

Source

This occured at the Hoo Kee Bak Chang store located at Block 161 Bukit Merah Central.

At the time, the lady was apparently marinating meat using a machine when her right arm got caught and jammed inside it.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the store’s manager said the employee’s arm was injured and stuck in the machinery so they could not simply break the machine apart at the time.

They were then left with little choice but to reach out to the SCDF for help.

SCDF officers cut machine apart

Speaking to MS News, SCDF shared that they were alerted to the incident at about 2.05pm on Tuesday (24 Aug).

When they arrived, they found the woman’s right arm trapped in an industrial machine at the 1st-floor unit.

A team comprising firefighters from Alexandria Fire Station and SCDF’s elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) attended to the incident and carried out an “intricate rescue operation”.

Using cutting equipment, they managed to free the woman’s arm within an hour.

During the operation, an SCDF paramedic was at the scene to monitor the woman’s condition.

The 70-year-old was later conveyed to Singapore General Hospital in a conscious state.

Source

Woman sustained minor injuries

After the incident, the store manager told Shin Min Daily News that the employee had been working there for the past 5 years.

The manager also refuted claims that the woman’s arm had been broken or severed.

He elaborated that the machine was used to marinate meat and did not have blades.

Thankfully, because of this, the woman only sustained minor injuries and had some bleeding.

Source

Kudos to SCDF officers for rescuing her

Despite safety features, freak accidents can still happen when operating machines.

Kudos to the SCDF officers for their speedy arrival on the scene and for carrying out the operation with such skill.

Thanks to them, the woman managed to escape the ordeal with just some minor injuries.

