Dogs found dead at durian plantations in M’sia, farmers suspect black panther behind attacks

Farmers find dead dogs at durian plantations in Malaysia

After guard dogs were killed one after the other, durian farmers in Malaysia have stopped picking fruits at night.

Most recently, plantation owner Deng Jinsheng (transliterated from Chinese) found his puppy with its head torn off on Monday (15 July) morning.

Two weeks before the incident, another farmer reported seeing what he suspected to be a black panther in an area three kilometres away.

More than 10 dogs have also disappeared from two plantations in the area, with one found bitten to death.

Puppy found with its head torn off

In an interview with Sin Chew Daily, Mr Deng said he discovered his puppy’s corpse next to a hut at his plantation.

Based on the nature of the injury, he suspected that it had been a victim of a wild animal attack.

Mr Deng noted that his plantation was close to a forest.

Foreign workers from a nearby plantation also reported sightings of an animal resembling a black panther heading toward his plantation.

While Mr Deng has not seen the animal himself, he previously encountered a wild boar.

As such, Mr Deng no longer goes to the plantation at night to pick fruits in fear of being attacked by wild animals.

“I used to go to the plantation to pick durians at midnight, but now, after the incident where the dog that guards the plantation was bitten to death, I feel very uneasy and have to wait until dawn to go to the plantation,” Mr Deng said.

As a precaution, he now carries firecrackers and a sharpened knife in case he encounters wild animals.

This is not the first time that Mr Deng had to cope with the loss of an animal companion.

Three months ago, one of his three puppies had also been bitten to death by a wild animal. The two dead puppies were only a few months old.

While authorities are aware of the issue and have set up traps, no panther has been caught as of yet.

