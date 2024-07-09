Wild elephant hides behind bush after being caught trying to steal durian in M’sia

Wild elephant hides after being caught trying to steal durian in Malaysia

Many people can’t get enough of durian, and it seems some animals share the same sentiment too.

Recently, a wild elephant in Kluang, Malaysia, was caught on video attempting to steal a durian hanging from a tree.

Upon being caught, the elephant shyly hid its face in a nearby bush.

The viral video, posted on Facebook on Monday (8 July), has garnered 22,000 views.

Elephant kicks durian tree in dismay

According to Malaysian news site Sin Chew Daily, the wild elephant was initially spotted wandering near a durian tree and suspected of “stealing” the prized fruit.

When villagers shone a flashlight on it, the elephant kicked the durian tree as if it was frustrated about being caught.

After a while, the elephant hid its face behind a nearby bush. However, its body could still be seen.

Villagers tell wild elephant to eat the fruit

The villagers filming the video encouraged the elephant to simply enjoy the durian.

“If you want to eat, eat it. We are just watching from the side and will not disturb you,” they said.

Even netizens found the elephant’s behaviour endearing rather than bothersome, describing the animal as cute.

Some even pointed out that its kicking resembled someone playing sepak takraw

Featured image adapted from KHI on Facebook