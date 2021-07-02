Tampines Stall Sells Surprisingly Tasty Durian Fish Soup

It’s no news that we’re well into durian season here in Singapore. With a larger harvest resulting in cheaper prices, we’re seeing snaking lines at durian stalls islandwide.

If you’ve already had your fill of the polarising fruit but remain a durian lover at heart, this food stall in Tampines is selling durian fish soup for you to get your fix in the form of a hearty lunch.

A local blogger who has tried the dish claims the odd combination actually works. Apparently, the blend of the rich durian and the light fish soup makes every slurp a flavourful one.

Durian fish soup combines creamy durian with peppery soup

On Wednesday (30 Jun), a post on the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook page gained traction but not for a reason that you might expect.

In the post, blogger Ms Angela Chng shared her review of the durian fish soup.

Without embellishing her thoughts, she shared that the dish was surprisingly tasty, with the mild durian flavours mixing well with the peppery soup.

She also forewarned that this dish is probably best suited for durian lovers or adventurous folks who are willing to try something new.

Wang Yuan Fish Soup the mastermind behind unique dish

Speaking with MS News, Ms Chng said that she had decided to give it a try after watching videos of the dish on Facebook.

Hailing the stall as one of her favourites, Ms Chng explained that Wang Yuan Fish Soup is run by Mr Derrick, a health-conscious hawker who sources for healthy ingredients to integrate into his dishes.

For example, the durian he uses is actually keto organic and is the product of a biodynamic farming practice which creates a particular “numbing” taste.

He also sells a variety of vegetables with his fish soup by default and has seasonal items on rotation. Since we’re in durian season, this combination of durian and fish soup is also only available for this period of time.

Netizens baffled by unusual combination

While the picture of a durian pulp floating in a bowl of fish soup is certainly perplexing, many netizens were surprisingly keen to find out how the dish tastes.

Fusion food can be a hit or miss sometimes but as one user suggested, some things are better kept original.

No matter how you package it, it seems that the king of fruit still does split opinions.

Visit Wang Yuan Fish Soup to check it out yourself

If you’d like to check out the puzzling combination yourself, you can head over to Wang Yuan Fish Soup in Tampines. Here’s how you can get there:



Wang Yuan Fish Soup

Address: 519A Tampines Central 8, Singapore 521519

Opening Hours: 11:30am – 8:30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Tampines Station

Hopefully, you’ll be able to give a verdict on this curious dish.

What other weird food combinations have you seen in Singaporean coffee shops and hawker centres? Share them with us in the comments.

