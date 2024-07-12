M’sia durian stall goes viral after vendors seen arranging fruits while shirtless

Durian stall in Malaysia goes viral due to shirtless vendors

A durian stall in Malaysia recently went viral after its vendors were seen working shirtless.

The TikTok video, posted on 12 June by Durian Papa Muda, has over 950,000 plays at the time of writing.

The 37-second clip shows a group of young men carrying and unloading crates of durian — all while in a semi-dressed state.

Netizens have also flooded the comments section, admiring both the vendors and the durian.

Vendor said he went shirtless because of the heat

The vendors of Durian Papa Muda shared more about their newfound fame with Harian Metro.

25-year-old Muhammad Al Irfan Mohamad Al Hady — one of the men featured in the video — said he didn’t take his shirt off to show off his body and potentially attract customers.

He recounted that he was wearing a thick shirt just as the supply of durians arrived from Johor.

Because of the heat, he decided to take off his shirt to arrange and prepare the fruit.

His sister, however, saw the potential for content and began recording him.

Mr Muhammad Al Irfan noted that he had not expected much attention, but he was soon proven wrong when customers came pouring in.

Meanwhile, Mr Muhamad Amirul Zaihan Osman — his 31-year-old cousin — also noted that many of their new customers seem to know them from TikTok.

He said that they’ve gained much popularity compared to last year.

“Last year our bodies were all thin and skinny,” he said. But they had begun going to the gym to get in shape again, he added.

Shaking off the criticism

As it turns out, there are five vendors manning the durian stall.

Mr Muhamad Amirul said that the family business was primarily run by a group of cousins.

The viral video has over 2,200 comments at the time of writing — most of which have come from women.

One user joked if there were any job openings at the stall, noting that she’d even be willing to just pick up durian skin.

That said, the stall has also received a fair share of criticism for its TikTok posts.

Despite that, the crew seems to be handling it well, saying that it is only normal for popular posts to draw in detractors.

