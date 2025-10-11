Durian tycoon in Thailand offers S$1.2K to anyone who slaps his son’s mistress

Durian tycoon in Thailand offers cash reward to anyone who slaps son’s mistress

After discovering that his son has been cheating on his daughter-in-law, a durian tycoon in Thailand is offering ฿30,000 (S$1,200) to anyone willing to slap the mistress.

He made the offer publicly on Facebook in order to discourage his son from continuing the affair.

According to AmarinTV, the man even said he would pay police fines for anyone who got in trouble with the law because of his request.

Durian tycoon discovers son’s affair

Aron Rodthong, a durian warehouse owner, made the bold announcement in a Facebook post on 6 Oct.

He extended his generous offer to anyone within the kingdom of Thailand, and requested for people to slap the woman multiple times.

“I will give you ฿30,000 (S$1,200) for it. You must slap her at least 10 times,” he wrote.

“If you get fined by the police, I will pay it for you.”

He even announced that his son was in illegal possession of two firearms, providing a description of his son’s vehicle — a black Ford Raptor — along with its license plate.

“I will give the arresting officer ฿50,000 (S$2,000),” added the tycoon.

Man believes in defending family honour

Since then, however, Arnon Rodthong has taken down the post on social media.

When asked by reporters, the 65-year-old businessman revealed that before the woman became his son’s mistress, she was an employee at his company.

The woman then got married to one of his nephews.

Recently, however, he discovered that the woman had gotten involved with his son, despite knowing that he was already married.

He pitied his daughter-in-law, saying that she is a hard worker.

Unable to stand the misstress’ behavior, he then made the offer and was willing to accept any punishment from the law to protect his family’s honour.

“I would rather die than see my family collapse,” he said.

The man further claimed that his son had threatened his wife with a gun after she discovered his affair.

Although the matter has since been reported to police, the durian tycoon wanted to make sure justice is swift.

“She did not do anything wrong,” he said of the daughter-in-law.

As such, his offer still stands until his son stops the affair.

Featured image adapted from อีกี้ของแทร่ แอ๊บแอ้แอ๊บแอ้ on Facebook.