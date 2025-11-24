Man filmed allegedly selling durians illegally from M’sia-registered car boot in Punggol

Man allegedly spotted selling durians illegally from boot of Malaysia-registered vehicle in Punggol

It’s durian season again, and many Singaporeans are out hunting for good deals.

But not every bargain is above board, as shown by a Malaysia-registered car that was seemingly selling durians out of its boot in Punggol.

Said to be operating without valid food retail licence

In an SGRV Facebook post on 23 Nov, a man was filmed selling durians from the boot of a Malaysia-registered Toyota Avanza at Block 133 Edgedale Plains.

The individual was reportedly doing so without a valid food retail licence from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Footage timestamped at 12.53pm showed the silver vehicle parked near the central rubbish chute area.

As the camera panned to the side, a man in a red shirt could be seen weighing and packing durians for a customer.

Both the left rear door and the boot were open, seemingly to provide easier access to the durians stored inside.

Mixed reactions from netizens

Reactions online were mixed. Some users expressed concern over the apparent illegal sale of durians in an HDB estate.

One commenter urged the original poster (OP) to report the incident to the authorities, claiming such illicit sales have become more common.

Others took a lighter approach, with one netizen jokingly asking for the location so they could buy durians with friends.

Another user suggested the customers may have pre-ordered the durians from Malaysia and were simply collecting them.

According to SFA’s licensing regulations, food businesses selling directly to the public generally require a food-shop or food-stall licence.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act, hawking or selling food without the required licence is an offence.

Repeat offenders may face fines of up to S$10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to three months.

Also read: Punggol woman pays S$150 for 2 unripe durians in alleged door-to-door durian deliveryman scam

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.