Dyson Founder Sells S’pore Penthouse At $62M, It’s The Tallest Non-Landed Residence In The Country

The Dyson family sure made waves when they shifted to Singapore.

Singapore’s largest and most expensive penthouse at Guoco Tower became the residence of Mr James Dyson, founder of the self-named electric appliance company that set up its headquarters in our island nation.

Well, after just a little more than a year, he’ll be moving out, after selling the 3-storey penthouse for $62 million.

However, don’t worry, the Dysons aren’t going anywhere — they still own a bungalow near the Botanic Gardens.

Dyson paid $73.8 million for penthouse

When news broke in Jul 2019 that the Dysons were relocating to Singapore, much of the fanfare was centred around the fact that they bought the lavish “bungalow in the sky”.

Of course, a lot of focus was on how Mr Dyson shelled out the princely sum of $73.8 million for it.

Now, however, he’s letting it go at just $62 million — a loss of $11.8 million.

Dyson’s ex-pad is in S’pore’s tallest building

The Dysons’ former residence is a 21,108 square foot penthouse perched atop the Guoco Tower.

The Tanjong Pagar landmark is currently Singapore’s tallest building at 290m above sea level.

According to The Peak, the 5-bedroom penthouse offers panoramic views of the CBD, Sentosa and Marina Bay.

It also has an infinity pool, private garden, 600-bottle wine cellar and 24/7 butler service to cater to residents’ needs.

Called a “super penthouse”, it takes up the top 3 floors of the skyscraper — from the 62nd to the 64th.

It’s fitting that such an extravagant home – Singapore’s biggest non-landed residence – would be owned by one of the most successful tech billionaires in the world.

The property is also situated near Dyson’s headquarters at St James Power Station, which is a 7-minute drive away in Sentosa Gateway.

Dyson sold penthouse to US tycoon

According to The Straits Times, the Dysons’ former penthouse was sold to United States tycoon Leo Koguan, founder of IT provider SHI International.

Born in Indonesia, Mr Leo is now a US citizen and resident of Texas.

He has a net worth of S$1.9 billion (US$1.4 billion), according to Forbes.

From ‘bungalow in the sky’ to normal bungalow

After the Dysons sell their “bungalow in the sky”, they’ll have to get used to living in just a normal bungalow.

However, it’s certain that they should still be comfortable — they’ll be moving to a Good Class Bungalow near the Botanic Gardens.

The price of those premises, while not matching up to that of their previous home, is still a cool $50 million.

While the Dysons have not revealed the reason behind their decision to downgrade, at least the retaining of a local property means they’re not exiting from Singapore yet.

It’s pointless to speculate why

With a such a big move, speculation will be rife as to the Dysons’ intentions.

However, since they’ve not said anything, it’s pointless to do so — it’s certainly possible that they just didn’t see the need to have 2 huge residences in such a small country.

