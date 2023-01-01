E-Bike Bursts Into Flames After Accident With Car On Bencoolen St, Rider Sent To Hospital

33-Year-Old Male E-Bike Rider Hospitalised After Accident At Bencoolen Street

Riding a power-assisted bicycle, AKA e-bike, might be a cheaper and more fun mode of transport.

However, the potential for serious injury from an accident could also be greater.

Unfortunately, an e-bike rider was sent to hospital after an accident with a car on Bencoolen Street.

His device burst into flames after the accident.

E-bike engulfed by flames after accident on Bencoolen Street

Images of the aftermath of the accident were shared by SG Road Vigilante in a Facebook post on Friday (3o Dec).

In the video, the e-bike can be seen lying on its side, engulfed by flames in the middle of a busy road.

Smoke is also coming out of the car’s door, on the driver’s side.

The facade of the National Museum can be seen in the background, as well as the walls of the Singapore Management University (SMU).

A passer-by is trying to divert traffic away from the accident scene.

Charred remains of e-bike lie next to car

Later, the charred remains of the e-bike lay alongside the car.

The silver car, which appears to be a Mazda, had its entire door blackened from the fire.

What appears to be a yellow helmet can be seen on its bonnet.

33-year-old rider taken to hospital

The accident took place on Bencoolen Street in the direction of Fort Canning Road, the police told The Straits Times (ST).

They were alerted at about 6.45pm on Friday (30 Dec), they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they extinguished the blaze with a water jet.

The e-bike rider, a 33-year-old man, was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Investigations by the police are currently ongoing.

E-bikes making headlines for the wrong reasons

Unfortunately, a number of e-bike riders have been in the news for their antics on the road.

In November 2022, an e-bike rider was spotted riding recklessly in Mandai while being pursued by a Traffic Police officer.

When not on the road, e-bikes may pose a danger to pedestrians.

In April 2021, a GrabFood delivery rider was called out for using his e-bike on the footpath.

Even when they’re not on the move, e-bikes can be a fire hazard.

In October 2022, an e-bike was believed to be the cause of a fire in Yishun that sent five people to hospital.

Noise disturbances from e-bike riders have also been reported by residents in Bukit Panjang.

Car appears to be turning into exit

Some netizens, however, observed that the angle of the car seems to indicate that its driver was turning into the exit of a driveway, as indicated by the arrow on the road.

Thus, the accident may not be the e-bike rider’s fault.

To that end, it’s unwise to attribute blame before the investigations are concluded.

