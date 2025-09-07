Rider falls off e-bike after near-collision with car in Compassvale, blames driver for not stopping

Netizens, however, overwhelmingly placed the fault on the e-bike rider.

By - 7 Sep 2025, 1:38 pm

An e-bike rider fell off their vehicle while trying to avoid a collision with a car in Compassvale, later blaming the driver for not stopping or checking on them.

The incident allegedly took place on 5 Sept at about 4.03pm, when the rider was turning right from Compassvale Road into Compassvale Drive on a Power-Assisted Bicycle (PAB).

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Car forces e-bike rider to brake during turn

Just as they were making the turn, an orange car swung left into the same road. The rider thus honked to signal their approach to the driver.

However, the car did not stop and executed the turn in front of the e-bike.

The rider hurriedly braked to avoid a collision, with the momentum sending them off their vehicle entirely.

Their e-bike overturned at that moment, allowing the rider to land on their feet and stumble forward instead of falling onto the road.

After the near-miss, the rider picked their PAB back up and wheeled it to the side of the road.

“My e-bike was slightly damaged and I could not continue food delivery,” they claimed in the post description.

They also criticised the driver of the orange car for driving off “as if nothing happened” instead of stopping to check on them.

Netizens accuse e-bike rider of fault

Following the post, netizens overwhelmingly blamed the e-bike rider instead of the car driver. One of them accused the rider of being unable to brake properly.

Others slammed the rider for turning onto the left lane of Compassvale Drive instead of the rightmost.

However, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) guidelines, PABs are to ride as close to the leftmost side of the road as practicable.

A more sympathetic user pointed out that right-turning vehicles always have the right of way in this situation.

They claimed that driving instructors would tell drivers to wait even if the vehicle turned onto the rightmost lane, as others suggested to the rider.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

