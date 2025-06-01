E-bike rider crashes & falls between 2 cars in Somerset, hurriedly rides off without slipper

E-bike rider crashes between 2 cars in Somerset, rides off without slipper

A modern-day Cinderella story took place in Somerset when an e-bike rider crashed between two cars and hurried off without his slipper.

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the incident occurred on 31 May at 7.52pm.

While travelling along Somerset Road after 313@somerset, the e-bike rider attempted to squeeze between two cars.

He couldn’t quite fit and clipped the left rear corner of a red Hyundai Kona.

Losing balance, the e-bike and rider both fell against the side of the camcar.

He was briefly dragged along with the moving vehicle before falling the other way and crashing to the road.

The rider got up quickly and clambered back onto his e-bike with some difficulty.

He then gave the Hyundai driver a presumably apologetic wave and immediately rode away from the scene of the accident.

In his hurry, the e-bike rider left his right slipper behind near the red car’s rear wheel, and departed with one bare foot.

The rider headed straight for the pedestrian footpath, bouncing up on it with the speed of his e-bike.

According to The Land Transport Authority (LTA), Power Assisted Bicycles (PABs) are prohibited for use on footpaths.

Netizens joke about modern-day e-bike ‘Cinderella’

In the post’s description, the person who submitted the video asked for advice on how to pursue this incident besides making a police report.

Netizens jokingly labelled the rider as “Cinderella” for leaving one slipper behind when leaving the scene.

Another commenter criticised him for acting ignorant and leaving without paying for damages caused to the vehicles.

A user joked that he was littering by leaving his shoe behind, and to report the incident to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook.