Man Rides E-Bike Without Helmet & Registration Plate On Pasir Ris Flyover, Violates LTA Rules

E-Bike Rider Spotted Without Helmet & Number Plate On Pasir Ris Flyover

Road users, regardless of whether they’re on vehicles or not, have to adhere to certain rules to ensure everyone’s safety.

An electric bicycle or e-bike rider, however, failed to do so, as he was recently spotted without a helmet on his head or a registration plate for his vehicle.

He also rode at speeds that could seemingly rival the cars around him.

According to Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) rules, e-bikes must have rear number plates and their riders must wear helmets.

E-bike rider travels on flyover without helmet

SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) uploaded the video depicting the rider on Facebook yesterday (20 Sep), claiming that the incident took place on 17 Sep.

Judging from the surrounding features, the camcar and e-bike were travelling along Pasir Ris Flyover, towards White Sands Shopping Mall.

As the footage begins, the camera pans towards the right, showing a man wearing a yellow T-shirt overtaking the camcar on the flyover.

The car’s occupants quickly notice his lack of helmet. One of them remarks, “so dangerous, this guy”.

The e-bike also didn’t seem to have any visible registration plates.

The lack of a helmet is all the more glaring given how the bicycle was travelling at speeds comparable to cars around him. SGRV estimates that the bicycle was travelling at speeds of up to 60km per hour.

As the e-bike passes below an overhead bridge, a grey Honda approaches from behind at a higher speed. The car gets extremely close to the point of tailgating the power-assisted bike (PAB).

One of the camcar’s occupants says, “this guy purposely brake him,” perhaps claiming the e-bike rider slowed down on purpose.

“You know their mindset is very bo chap, see lah,” he accused.

Violation of LTA rules can lead to two years’ jail

Unlike conventional bicycles, e-bikes — also known as PABs — are approved for roads but banned from footpaths.

However, while on the road, the riders must comply with LTA’s laws. Two of them are clearly broken here.

Firstly, the e-bike does not have a “clearly visible licensed plate” on its rear, as required by the LTA’s PAB handbook.

Secondly, the rider are required to wear a “suitable protective helmet”, just like normal motorcyclists.

Riders found guilty of breaching these rules face a fine of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to 24 months, or both. The punishment might be doubled for the second offence.

But more devastating than any prison term or financial loss is the high risk of serious injury or death should the rider get into an accident.

Last month, a 64-year-old e-bike rider died after a collision with a school bus in Hougang.

