E-Bike Catches Fire In Punggol HDB Flat, 4 People Including 1 Firefighter Conveyed To Hospital

E-Bike In Punggol Flat Catches Fire, 4 Sent To Hospital

An HDB flat in Punggol caught fire in the early hours of Saturday (28 Oct) after an e-bike reportedly burst into flames while charging.

Fortunately, the people in the flat had evacuated before the arrival of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

However, SCDF sent three people from neighbouring units to the hospital for shortness of breath.

In addition, they also conveyed a firefighter to the hospital for fatigue as a precaution.

3 people & 1 firefighter sent to hospital after living room blaze

Responding to queries from MS News, the SCDF said they received word of the fire at Block 326A Sumang Walk on Saturday (28 Oct), around 2.10am.

The fire involved the contents of a living room on a 10th-floor unit.

Firefighters from Punggol Fire Station utilised a water jet to put out the blaze.

Thankfully, the occupants of the flat had already evacuated prior to the arrival of the SCDF.

However, three people from neighbouring flats experienced shortness of breath as a result of the fire. As such, the SCDF conveyed them to Sengkang General Hospital.

In addition, they also sent a firefighter who felt fatigued to Singapore General Hospital as a precautionary measure.

“The firefighter was not part of the crew that entered the unit to conduct the firefighting operation,” SCDF noted. “He is currently under observation in the hospital.”

Punggol flat fire likely caused by e-bike battery pack

Following preliminary investigations, the fire appears to have started from the battery pack of a Powered Assisted Bike (PAB), or e-bike, that was charging in the living room.

To prevent such incidents, the SCDF reminded members of the public to not leave these mobility devices charging for longer than necessary, or leave them charging overnight.

Additionally, users of such devices should only use and purchase original batteries.

This case highlights the importance of guarding against possible fire hazards if you are an e-bike user.

Besides the above tips, the SCDF provided a handy infographic with more details on how to protect yourself from similar occurrences:

