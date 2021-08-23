New RushOwl On-Demand Bus Service Takes Park Visitors From Bedok MRT To ECP

East Coast Park (ECP) often sees many visitors on a day out, especially on the weekends. However, getting there might not be the most convenient, especially if you’re taking public transport.

A new on-demand bus service, RushOwl, was launched last Saturday (21 Aug) to provide more convenience to ECP goers.

It is the first-mile-last-mile shuttle bus service that goes directly from Bedok MRT to East Coast Park.

First on-demand bus service to East Coast Park

Last Saturday (21 Aug), RushOwl, a buspooling company, launched a first-mile-last-mile shuttle bus service.

Since East Coast Park is vast and not particularly accessible by public transport, the shuttle service aims to help park visitors gain better access without walking long distances.

The service commenced on Saturday (21 Aug) and will travel from Bedok MRT through several ECP points.

There will be a total of 8 drop-off points and will operate on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays.

The service operates thrice daily between 8am-9pm in 3 intervals divided into morning, afternoon, and evening services.

In order to access the RushOwl service, public passengers merely need to download the RushTrail app on their mobile devices. A single ticket will cost $2.

Waiting time can be long for public transport

RushOwl understands that the waiting time for public transportation can be long and tiring, especially for families with young children.

Hence, they have decided to provide an accessible service to bring in visitors anytime and anywhere to ECP.

Furthermore, it would be more convenient to get from one place to another, especially on rainy days.

Providing convenience to RushOwl commuters

RushOwl’s on-demand bus service has made commuting a lot more convenient, whether people are travelling to have fun at ECP or going to work.

With this service, more people should be able to get to ECP safely and quickly to enjoy their day by the beach.

