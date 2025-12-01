East Ocean Teochew Restaurant closing down on 28 Dec, has no successors to take over

East Ocean Teochew Restaurant in Ngee Ann City closing down after 33 years

East Ocean Teochew Restaurant, known for its Teochew and Cantonese classics and dim sum, is closing down after 33 years of business.

Its final day of operations will be 28 Dec, it said in a message on its website.

East Ocean Teochew Restaurant management ‘advanced in age’

East Ocean said that the decision came as its shareholders and management were “advanced in age”.

There are also no successors to take over the business, it stated, adding:

All good things must comes to an end.

Special promotions to be launched before closure

Before it closes, the restaurant will launch “special promotions” and Chinese New Year cakes.

This is to thank customers for their “unwavering support” over its 33 years in existence, it said, adding:

We would like to take this opportunity to once again express our heartfelt gratitude for your kind support and generosity.

East Ocean Teochew Restaurant opened in 1992

East Ocean first opened at Shaw Centre in 1992, becoming an icon after operating there for 20 years.

In 2012, it moved to its current premises on the fifth floor of Ngee Ann City, continuing its reputation for its traditional cuisine and exquisite dim sum.

During festive seasons like the Mid-Autumn Festival and Chinese New Year, it would sell confectionery such as mooncakes and nian gao.

Its impending demise means it will join a slew of iconic eateries that have closed this year, including Ka-Soh, Very Lucky Turtle Soup and Plum Village Restaurant.

To taste their fare one last time, head down before it’s too late.

Address: 391 Orchard Road, #05-08/09 Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238872

Phone:6235 9088

Opening hours: 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-9pm (Mon-Thurs)

11.30am-3pm, 6pm-9.30pm (Fri)

10am-3pm, 6pm-9.30pm (Sat)

10am-3pm, 6pm-9pm (Sun)

Nearest MRT: Orchard

Website: https://www.eastocean.sg/

Featured image adapted from Eatbook.