Man In M’sia Fries & Eats Pet Koi After They Die From Power Trip At Home

Man Eats Pet Koi After They Die From Power Trip At Home

In most cases, prized fish breeds like koi are kept as pets. Some owners, however, have decided to feast on them — just like any other fish — following their unfortunate demise.

Recently, a family in Malaysia fried two of their koi fishes after they died following a power trip.

When asked about how the fish tasted, the mother of the family said that the flesh tasted sweet, but contained lots of bones.

Family in Malaysia eats koi fishes after they die from power trip

Last Thursday (2 Mar), the OP took to Twitter to share about the tragedy that happened at her home.

In a tweet, she explained that her family experienced a power trip at home, and that the air pump for the fish pond had stopped working briefly.

Two koi fishes died as a result of the power failure.

The OP’s father subsequently decided to fry and cook the koi fishes before sending a picture of the pets-turned-meal to his family.

The photo shows the koi fishes deep-fried to perfection. Their bodies were also sliced in half and served on a plate.

Unsurprisingly, this left OP in shock, leaving her to question her father’s actions.

“WHAT IS THIS BEHAVIOUR PA?”, she exclaimed in her tweet.

Apparently an uncommon occurrence

Since it’s not every day that we hear of people eating koi fishes, many netizens were full of questions about how they tasted.

Responding to these questions, the OP shared her mother’s ‘review’ of the fishes, claiming they tasted sweet and were slightly bony, but overall still a tasty meal.

Another commenter shared how their mother decided to cook her koi fish after it died, and served it to their family.

Meanwhile, another netizen joked that there was nothing wrong with cooking the koi fish, quipping that the only inedible fish was a mermaid.

Misadventure turned meal

Evidently, the whole incident was a misadventure, and OP’s father likely wanted to make the best out of the situation.

While unconventional, he probably did not want his precious koi fishes to go to waste, and resorted to cooking them instead.

