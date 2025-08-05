SBS Transit & SCDF conduct joint emergency drill at Sengkang West Depot, simulating eBus fire

SBS Transit & SCDF conduct eBus fire drill at Sengkang West Depot

In a high-stakes emergency simulation at Sengkang West Depot — Singapore’s first multi-storey electric bus (eBus) facility — an eBus was seen dramatically “catching fire” while charging, setting off a full-scale firefighting response.

The joint drill, conducted by SBS Transit and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in July, was designed to test how swiftly and efficiently both teams could react to a potential fire outbreak involving an electric bus.

SBS Transit & SCDF conduct joint emergency drill with mock casualties

According to SBS Transit’s Facebook post on 4 Aug, the transport operator stressed that it does not “take chances when it comes to emergency preparedness”.

These drills are part of SBS Transit’s regular exercises with key agencies to validate safety protocols and sharpen response skills.

The drill kicked off with the activation of the depot’s fire suppression systems to contain the simulated blaze.

The Company Emergency Response Team then sprang into action, deploying hoses and swiftly evacuating injured “casualties” from the area before SCDF personnel arrived.

Once on site, SCDF took command of the situation, coordinating with SBS Transit to ensure every stage of the emergency was handled seamlessly.

Photos shared on SCDF’s Facebook page show firefighters in full gear battling the mock flames while transport workers guided the injured to safety.

The exercise covered every stage of the process, ensuring smooth coordination between SBS Transit staff and emergency responders.

eBuses come with new safety considerations

With Singapore’s push towards a greener, more sustainable public transport system, SBS Transit acknowledged that electric buses bring new safety considerations not present in traditional diesel vehicles.

That’s why drills like this are “vital”, the operator said — to ensure that all teams are trained to act “swiftly, safely, and seamlessly” in high-pressure situations.

SBS Transit added that such exercises aren’t a one-off. They’re conducted regularly across its depots, MRT stations, and bus interchanges, in collaboration with key emergency agencies.

“Because when every second counts, we must be ready — and that comes from practice.”

Also read: Jeffrey Siow, Sun Xueling & Yeo Wan Ling visit Sengkang West Bus Depot at 4.30am

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SBS Transit on Facebook.