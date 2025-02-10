Ed Sheeran holds surprise street performance in India, police stop him within minutes

Ed Sheeran street performance in India shut down by police despite allegedly having permission

A surprise street gig by Ed Sheeran in India was recently cut short when police intervened, bringing the impromptu gig to an abrupt end.

The British singer arrived in India on 30 Jan for his ‘Mathematics’ tour, playing several concerts before heading to Bengaluru (formerly Bangalore) for his scheduled shows.

But on Sunday (9 Feb), Sheeran gave fans an unexpected treat, stepping onto the streets for what appeared to be an impromptu performance.

A video shared online captured Sheeran, mic in hand and guitar at the ready, serenading an ecstatic crowd with ‘Shape of You’ as they eagerly sang along.

Police shut down performance, sparking crowd’s disapproval

However, just over a minute into the street performance, a police officer approached Sheeran and ordered him to stop.

A man, presumably a member of Sheeran’s team, tried unsuccessfully to reason with the officer.

When Sheeran kept singing, the officer took matters into his own hands, quite literally pulling the plug and cutting off the audio.

The crowd, clearly unimpressed, responded with loud boos.

“Everyone, we had permission to do this, but this policeman is shutting it down. We’ll see you later,” Sheeran told the crowd before making his exit.

Sheeran claims he had permission to play

Following the incident, Sheeran took to Instagram to clarify what happened.

He stated that they had received permission to busk, which is why they chose that specific spot.

Sheeran also explained that the performance was planned in advance and not a spontaneous decision.

Despite the interruption, he reassured fans that everything was fine.

However, the Central Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) disputed Sheeran’s claim.

According to ANI, the DCP stated that one of the event organisers had approached him for permission but was denied due to concerns about overcrowding on that particular street.

That’s why, he said, an officer stepped in to shut down the performance.

Online, opinions were divided.

Many agreed that the officer was simply enforcing the law, regardless of Sheeran’s celebrity status.

One commenter even joked that the cop had likely heard ‘Shape of You’ one too many times and decided enough was enough.

Also read: ‘All the feels, none of the hair’: Balding busker in China impresses with his spot-on Jay Chou songs

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @pitdesi on X and Imphalgram on Instagram.

