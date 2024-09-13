Edwin Tong’s resemblance to S’pore Cardinal William Goh revealed at Papal Mass

Radio DJ points out Edwin Tong’s resemblance to Cardinal William Goh

While watching the papal mass on Thursday (12 Sept), Power 98 DJ JK noticed an uncanny resemblance between two public figures at the proceedings — Minister Edwin Tong and Cardinal William Goh.

He took to TikTok to share his observation, exclaiming:

Eh, Edwin Tong look like the Cardinal sia!

The DJ ended the clip with a screenshot of the pair, highlighting their resemblance.

What likely contributed to their likeliness were their rectangular eyewear and narrow smiles.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time someone pointed out the resemblance between Minister Tong and Cardinal Goh.

One comment on a photo featuring Mr Tong and Cardinal Goh two years ago said they looked like twins.

Cardinal Goh concludes mass with words of gratitude

Cardinal William Goh was appointed as a cardinal in 2022 and is the first Cardinal from Singapore.

As the papal mass concluded yesterday, Cardinal Goh gave words of gratitude to Pope Francis for his visit to Singapore.

“And so we thank you, Holy Father, for making this apostolic trip to Singapore in spite of the distance from Rome, and even though we are a small nation with just over 395,000 Catholics,” he said.

Singapore last hosted a papal visit 38 years ago in 1986.

Cardinal Goh also extended his thanks to the people who made this trip possible, from the government to the volunteers who poured in hours of effort to make the visit a reality.

