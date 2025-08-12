Newlyweds encounter eerie voices & white hair in shower drain while staying at M’sia apartment

Man recalls eerie encounters while staying at apartment with wife

Recently, a man recounted the eerie experiences he and his wife had while staying at a friend’s apartment in Selangor, Malaysia more than 10 years ago, shortly after they had just gotten married.

In a post on Threads on 5 Aug, user @anbkff86 shared that their newly purchased house was not yet ready for move-in, so they decided to take up his wife’s friend’s offer to stay at her vacant apartment in Kota Damansara.

However, they never expected to last only a week in the place, which had been abandoned for some time, after strange occurrences started to haunt them.

Items inside the home allegedly move places

The first night of their stay began with what seemed like a harmless incident.

They heard objects falling in the kitchen, which they initially assumed was caused by the cat or perhaps a rat.

But when they checked the kitchen the next morning, they found it in disarray, with pieces of torn paper scattered around.

Despite feeling a little unnerved, they decided to stay positive as they had just moved in and figured it could just be the result of settling into a new place.

Two days later, however, they noticed even stranger things.

Some items in the apartment, including the sofa and trash bins, had mysteriously moved places.

Most notably, the shower head, which they always hung in the same spot, had somehow ended up in a bucket far from its usual location.

Couple hears mysterious voices

Things took a more sinister turn after that.

On the fourth day, when the couple returned from work, they found the apartment unusually cold.

To their surprise, the air conditioner, fans, and lights were all turned on.

It was at this point that the original poster (OP) started to feel something was seriously wrong.

Then, past midnight the following night, while the couple was in the bedroom, they suddenly heard a man’s angry voice shouting from one corner of the bed.

The OP thought he might have imagined it, but when he turned to look at his wife, he found that she had already pulled the blanket over her head in fear.

Later that night, he heard something even more unsettling. This time, it was a woman’s voice coming from the bathroom.

When morning came and the OP went to shower, he discovered that the drain was clogged with long white hair.

Couple moves out of eerie apartment

At their breaking point, the couple decided to move out of the apartment and stay with the wife’s mother while they waited for their house to be ready.

A week after they moved out, the owner of the apartment came to check on the place.

Strangely, they found the grilles at the door locked, but the door itself was wide open.

As the owner tried to unlock the grilles, the door suddenly slammed shut on its own.

“That thing is angry,” the OP said, adding that he no longer kept track of what the owner did to the place after their disturbing experiences.

Though the couple hoped for a fresh start, their eerie experiences didn’t stop there.

Even after moving in with his mother-in-law, the OP mentioned that unsettling events continued to occur.

At the time, their baby had just been born, and while they longed for peace, it seemed like the strange occurrences followed them.

“But that’s a story for another time,” he said.

