Hougang Resident Says They Were Playing With Sparklers At 7pm

To many Singaporeans, Deepavali is a cherished festival that marks the triumph of good over evil.

Thus, while the whole nation got a 1-day public holiday, some might also want to literally spark some joy into the festivities with some modest pyrotechnics – sparklers.

Unfortunately, the occasion was marred for one family in Hougang when someone allegedly threw an egg at them.

They didn’t lodge a police report, as they felt it would be a waste of time.

Brightening up the Festival of Lights

According to a short Twitter post by a Singapore man on Thursday (4 Nov) night, which was Deepavali, his family decided to brighten things up for the Festival of Lights.

So, he, his siblings and his niece played with some sparklers.

However, he said someone “from on top” threw an egg at them.

If the act was done in response to the family’s celebrations, it’s disgraceful, especially since a small child was present.

Incident happened after 7pm

When MS News reached out to the man, he told us that they weren’t playing with sparklers very late at night.

In fact, it was only after 7pm, he said, just after the sun had set and it was dark enough for the sparklers to be seen.

They were also standing outside their unit, which is on the 1st floor of a block in Hougang.

Culprit couldn’t be found

As for the alleged egg-throwing, besides knowing that it came from “on top”, the resident said that the culprit couldn’t be found.

Thankfully, nobody was physically hurt from the incident.

However, some of the egg did get splattered on them.

No police report filed

The resident also told MS News that they didn’t file a police report, adding.

I think it is somewhat redundant?

He’s of the opinion that complaining to the police will be a waste of time, as nobody was hurt.

Family is used to facing discrimination

He also told us something that was rather heartbreaking: His family is used to facing discrimination.

That’s why they were actually not surprised that the egg-throwing happened.

They also got stares from passers-by as they were having fun, he added.

Nevertheless, they’re still “really upset” over the incident.

We can do better

Unfortunately, for a family with a young kid to say they’re used to discrimination doesn’t reflect well on Singapore as a nation.

Racial and religious harmony is the bedrock of our society, so being insensitive towards those from different backgrounds should be a big no-no.

It’s sad that we still need to urge people to do better in this day and age, but let’s learn to respect other people’s religious and cultural practices.

