Elderly driver crashes car into coffeeshop in M’sia after shifting into wrong gear

Elderly driver crashes car into coffeeshop while reversing

An elderly driver in his 70s crashed his car into a coffeeshop in Perak, Malaysia, after allegedly shifting into the wrong gear.

According to Oriental Daily, the incident occurred at about 2pm on Sunday (29 March) at Ho Sing Ee coffeeshop.

Car suddenly accelerates into coffeeshop

CCTV footage showed that an elderly man had just bought bread and was about to leave.

However, while reversing his car, it suddenly accelerated and turned, causing it to crash into the establishment.

The vehicle struck the coffeeshop’s metal gate, which prevented it from driving further into the premises.

This likely reduced the severity of the incident.

No injurt reported

While there were about 20 customers in the shop at the time, none of them was reportedly harmed.

The elderly driver was also not injured.

However, Reddot reported that he appeared shaken following the incident.

Also read: Man in Thailand fatally runs over mum after accidentally stepping on car’s accelerator

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily, Perak Net 霹靂網 on Facebook.