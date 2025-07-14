Man in Thailand fatally runs over mum after accidentally stepping on car’s accelerator

Man in Thailand fatally runs over mum during family trip to make merit at temple

A man fatally ran over his mum near a temple in Udon Thani, Isaan Province, Thailand, last Friday (11 July), allegedly after stepping on his car’s accelerator by accident.

According to Thaiger, his family of eight had travelled from Samut Prakan province near Bangkok to Udon Thani for a family trip during the long Buddhist holiday.

Wanting to make merit, they drove an 11-seater SUV to light candles and offer food to monks at Wat Pa Ban Tard Temple.

Unable to find parking near the temple due to an influx of visitors, 47-year-old Nawee dropped off his 75-year-old mum, Pathum, and 65-year-old sister by the roadside so they could wait for monks to walk past and collect alms.

Man claims to have stepped on accelerator by accident

After dropping them off, Nawee made a U-turn and then returned to fetch the pair.

However, as he approached their spot, he accidentally accelerated and struck his mother before crashing into a tree.

Meanwhile, his 65-year-old sister managed to jump out of the way.

Authorities arrived to find Nawee sitting on the road next to his mother’s body, sobbing and blaming himself for her death.

Speaking to the local media, he said he only wanted to bring his mother on a joyful holiday, but is taking her lifeless body back home instead.

Police press charges against man

Authorities took Pathum’s body to Udon Thani Hospital for an autopsy and called Nawee and witnesses to give their statements.

Though the family did not want to pursue legal action, police charged Nawee with reckless driving causing death.

This carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to THB 200,000 (S$7,883), or both.

