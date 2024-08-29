Elderly woman dumps trash in Thailand sea, ignores garbage can just 100m away

Woman dumps trash into sea despite nearby garbage can

Earlier this week in Thailand, an elderly woman was caught on camera dumping trash into the sea, even though a garbage can was nearby.

The incident, which was captured in a clip circulated by Channel 3 News on 28 Aug, shows the elderly woman exiting her Mercedes, parked on the side of a bridge in Chonburi.

She then walks to the bridge railing with a plastic bag and drops it into the sea.

According to local media, a trash can was located just 100m from where she chose to discard her waste.

Locals call for greater consideration

The video has sparked outrage among Thai netizens, who criticised the woman’s actions as thoughtless.

Locals noted that this isn’t an isolated incident, as she has reportedly been seen dumping garbage at the same spot multiple times.

In an interview with Channel 3, a local beverage vendor who operates on the bridge urged people to be more considerate and to use the many bins provided by the local government.

“When there were too few trash bins, people complained. Now that bins are everywhere, some still carelessly dump their trash elsewhere,” the vendor remarked.

He also pointed out the environmental impact, noting that trash dumped into the sea causes pungent smells during low tide.

Government plans to install additional garbage cans

A local government representative informed the media that they are considering additional measures to discourage people from dumping trash into the ocean.

To maintain the area’s appeal as a sightseeing destination, the government is urging the public to follow the law and keep the area clean.

The representative also warned that violators who dump trash into the sea could face legal consequences.

Additionally, the government is in discussions with local agencies to determine the best locations for more garbage cans to further reduce waste dumping.

