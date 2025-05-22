Elderly man in Thailand burns down 3 homes while trying to heat his food

Elderly man in Thailand burns down 3 homes trying to heat his food

A careless mistake by an elderly man in Thailand while trying to heat his food led to three homes getting burned by fire.

According to Khaosod, the 75-year-old man reportedly left his home in Hat Yai province after turning on the stove to reheat his food.

Unfortunately, he found his house on fire afterwards when he returned.

A careless mistake burns three homes

At about 9.30am on Wednesday (21 May), authorities in Hat Yai province received an emergency call after houses in a small neighbourhood caught fire.

Three houses had been set ablaze, with one completely burnt down to the ground.

The houses were constructed with concrete blocks and a zinc roof.

To save their belongings from burning down in the flames, several locals had carried various items out of their homes. One bedridden woman was also rescued from her home.

Fire extinguished before spreading further

The 75-year-old man returned in time to see the fire beginning to grow. Despite his best efforts, he was unable to extinguish it and even sustained injuries in the process.

Authorities conveyed him to Hatyai Hospital for further treatment.

Questioned by police, the man said he began heating his food before leaving his home to run some errands. When he returned, he found his home was on fire.

The municipal government is providing relief efforts to victims of the fire.

Also read: Fire breaks out at Tuas warehouse involving waste materials, SCDF deploys robot to contain blaze

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Naewna.