Fire breaks out at Tuas warehouse involving waste materials, SCDF deploys robot to contain blaze

Tuas warehouse fire involving waste materials extinguished by SCDF with no reported injuries

A fire broke out at a warehouse in Tuas on Thursday morning (22 May), sending thick plumes of smoke into the sky and triggering a rapid response from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF battles fire in Tuas warehouse

SCDF said on Facebook that they were alerted to the blaze at No. 4 Tuas Avenue 18 at around 10am. Upon arrival, firefighters found a section of the warehouse—about five metres by five metres—in flames, with waste materials burning intensely.

Despite the fire being contained to a small area, dense smoke was seen billowing from the premises, raising concerns about safety and visibility.

To tackle the hazardous conditions, SCDF deployed two water jets and an unmanned firefighting machine, which allowed firefighters to suppress the flames while minimising risk to personnel.

Photos released by SCDF showed the robot in action, dousing the fire while firefighters operated nearby. The fire was successfully extinguished with no reported injuries.

SCDF added that investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Netizens praise firefighters for quick response

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise for SCDF’s fast action and bravery. One netizen commended them for a job well done and encouraged them to rest and recover after the operation.

Another commenter thanked the firefighters for putting out the fire, calling them “heroes in action”.

According to The Straits Times (ST), this is the second industrial fire in May, following the 9 May Tampines blaze involving textile materials in a building.

In April, a fire also occurred at a warehouse in Pioneer.

A 13 Feb report by the SCDF revealed that overall fire cases have increased from 1,954 in 2023 to 1,990 in 2024.

However, industrial fires saw a 7.5% decrease, with 98 industrial fires occurring in 2024 and 106 cases occurring in 2023.

Also read: Massive fire breaks out at Kranji Crescent warehouse, SCDF urges public to avoid area

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.