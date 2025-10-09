TikToker raises S$450 for elderly vendor in Philippines after the balloons she sells for a living float away

Balloons accidentally slip from elderly vendor’s hand, kind stranger gives her last banknote

On Sunday (5 Oct), a TikTok user in the Philippines captured a heartwarming moment in Marikina City, Metro Manila after spotting an elderly balloon vendor lose hold of her colourful character balloons as they floated away into the sky.

Realising the woman had just lost part of her income, the passer-by approached her and offered what little she had left — the last banknote in her wallet.

The video has since touched millions, garnering over 4.5 million views at the time of writing.

Good Samaritan’s act brings vendor to tears

When the TikToker spoke to the elderly woman, she shared her dismay over the lost balloons.

“It’s even time to pay the rent,” she lamented. “I’m about to cry, but I’m just trying to stay strong.”

She explained that the balloons, which she sells for around 65 to 70 Philippine pesos (S$1.45 to S$1.60) each, slipped from her grasp as she was replacing one she had just sold.

Wanting to help, the TikToker bought a balloon and handed her 1,000 pesos (S$20), telling her to keep the change — a gesture that moved the vendor to tears.

As the TikToker and her companions drove off, she admitted it was hard not to cry seeing elderly people still working tirelessly to make ends meet.

Netizens rally to support the vendor

The video quickly went viral, inspiring netizens to reach out and offer help.

Many expressed their desire to donate money to the elderly vendor, while one commenter — said to be her neighbour — described her as a kindhearted woman who once helped her family when their electricity was cut, knowing they had a baby at home.

Thanks to the outpouring of generosity, the TikToker managed to raise over 20,000 pesos (S$450) in donations.

The next day, she bought groceries for the vendor and personally delivered them, along with the remaining funds, to her home.

She also assured the vendor that more people were keen to help and promised to pass along any future donations.

