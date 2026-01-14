Elderly woman in M’sia dies before fulfilling wish to reunite with son missing for over 15 years

86-year-old woman in Malaysia dies without reuniting with long-lost son

An 86-year-old woman in Penang, Malaysia has passed away without fulfilling her long-held wish of reuniting with her youngest son, who has been missing for more than 15 years.

Ye Bao Xin (name transliterated from Mandarin), a resident of Balik Pulau, passed away on Sunday afternoon (12 Jan) at Balik Pulau Hospital.

In the days leading up to her death, her family made public appeals on social media in a bid to locate her son, Li Ming Wang (name transliterated from Mandarin), 48, whom she had lost contact with many years ago.

Family hopes son will return for funeral

Her granddaughter, Li Ai Ling (name transliterated from Mandarin), 40, said in interviews with local media that Madam Ye had been holding on to the hope of seeing her youngest son one last time before she died.

She added that even before Madam Ye’s condition became critical, the elderly woman had repeatedly expressed her wish to find her son, often telling family members how much she missed him and hoped for a reunion while she was still able to walk and speak.

Despite the family’s efforts, Mr Li did not return in time, and Madam Ye passed away with her final wish unfulfilled.

Ms Li said that although her grandmother has passed on, the family is still hoping Mr Li will come forward and return to Penang before the funeral to send his mother off on her final journey.

Madam Ye’s body is currently at rest at a funeral parlour in Balik Pulau. Her funeral will be held on Friday (16 Jan) at 11am, after which she will be laid to rest at the Balik Pulau Hokkien Cemetery.

Some leads received, but whereabouts remain unclear

Since the search notices were shared on social media and published in newspapers, the family has received several tips from members of the public.

However, none have led to Mr Li’s confirmed whereabouts.

Ms Li said a friend of her uncle had contacted her, claiming to have been in touch with him about two years ago.

At the time, the friend only knew that Mr Li’s life was “unstable” and that he did not have a fixed place of residence.

She also revealed that she lodged a police report as her grandmother’s condition worsened.

Police records showed that Mr Li had worked at a chain car wash in Kuala Lumpur more than a decade ago, but there was no further information on his movements after that.

Last known contact over a decade ago

Mr Li reportedly left home more than 15 years ago following a family dispute and has been out of contact with his family since.

Ms Li said her last direct contact with her uncle was about 10 years ago, when he called to say that he was in Kuala Lumpur.

That phone call marked the final communication between Mr Li and his family.

According to his family, Mr Li has a disability in his left leg and walks with a limp.

When Madam Ye’s health deteriorated recently, her family launched an online appeal in hopes of fulfilling her final wish of reuniting with her youngest son, an outcome that ultimately did not materialise.

Featured image adapted from China Press and China Press.