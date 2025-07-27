Policemen help elderly woman in Thailand who faints after skipping meals to pay bills

Thai policemen help elderly woman who fainted after skipping meals to pay utility bills

It can feel crushing when every bill is a battle to survive. In Thailand, an elderly woman reportedly fainted after skipping meals so she could afford to pay her electricity and water bills.

The incident recently surfaced on TikTok, after user @kitsana_gb926 — a police officer — posted a 2-minute video capturing the situation.

In the clip, he rides a motorcycle to the scene where the woman is seen slumped over, apparently unconscious.

He and a fellow officer check on the woman, who is being supported by a concerned male resident. One of the policemen then uses a hand fan to help cool her down.

Fortunately, she seems to regain consciousness and is able to respond to their questions.

The officers appear to encourage the woman to seek medical treatment before carrying her to an ambulance.

It remains uncertain whether she declined to be admitted to a hospital or if the officers ultimately brought her home or to a medical facility.

The in-video caption explained that the woman had not eaten anything since the morning. She had to skip meals to save money for utility bills.

“Poverty is really scary,” it further reads.

Netizens express concern over elderly woman’s well-being

One concerned netizen requested the woman’s contact, saying they are willing to pay for her bills every month.

“Thanks to everyone who helped her. This is a big kindness,” wrote another user.

One netizen believed that the woman refused to be hospitalised because she was worried about medical costs.

Also read: Tourist in Thailand ends up 1,200km away from destination after miscommunication with driver



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @kitsana_gb926 on TikTok.