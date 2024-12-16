27-year-old electrician dies while helping restore electricity in flood victims’ home in Thailand

Electrician dies while helping restore electricity in flood victims’ home An electrician died of electrocution while helping restore electricity in a flood victim’s home in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province, Thailand on the evening of 15 Dec. The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Phirawich Khunphaichit, a Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) official. After receiving a request for assistance from villagers about an electrical failure at their house, Mr Phirawich immediately went to fix the issue with his team, Komchadluek reported.

Leaking electrical wire caused electrocution

Mr Phirawich later arrived at the house, which was experiencing flooding from the recent heavy rains. A leaking electrical wire at the flooded house caused an electric shock to Mr Phirawich’s body as soon as he stepped inside. He collapsed and lost consciousness in an instant. His colleagues rushed to cut off the electricity inside the home and then took Mr Phirawich to a hospital, but the electrician later died. Government agency to take care of late electrician’s family

PEA Manager Charin Maneechai said he felt sorry for the loss of a good employee, adding that Mr Phirawich was dedicated to his work and always volunteered.

As he liked helping others, he was loved by everyone including the villagers.

Mr Charin assured that PEA will provide full welfare assistance and care for the deceased electrician’s family.