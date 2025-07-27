Electrician in Taiwan electrocuted to death after informing wife that he was returning home

Electrician gets electrocuted while repairing school water tank

A tragic incident unfolded in Taipei on Thursday (24 July) when an electrician in his 40s, surnamed Zhou (name transliterated), was found dead after being electrocuted while working on a water tank at a primary school in Shilin District.

Mr Zhou had gone to the school alone that morning to carry out maintenance work. Because he was working by himself, no one witnessed the accident when he was fatally electrocuted and collapsed on top of the water tank.

“I’ll be home soon,” he told his wife on the phone

His foreign wife, surnamed Li (name transliterated), told police that her husband had called her at around 4pm that day and said: “I’m almost done with work, I’ll be home soon.”

Tragically, that would be the last time she ever heard from him.

When Mr Zhou still had not returned home by 11pm and was not answering his phone, a worried Ms Li filed a missing persons report and accompanied officers to the school, according to Taiwan’s news media PTS News.

There, they made a heartbreaking discovery — Mr Zhou was found lying face-down on the water tank, with burn marks on his face and abdomen.

He had reportedly been dead for several hours. Ms Li broke down in tears upon seeing his lifeless body.

Initial findings point to accidental electrocution

Early investigations revealed that Mr Zhou had been contracted to carry out structural reinforcement work at the school.

Authorities believe he may have accidentally come into contact with an electrical source during the job and was electrocuted, reports Malaysian news outlet Sin Chew Daily.

Because no one was working alongside him, no immediate help was available.

Police have since notified the school and the site supervisor.

The Labour Inspection Agency and Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office will conduct a post-mortem examination on the exact cause of death.

