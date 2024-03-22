Emart24 ‘here to stay’ in S’pore, reshuffling outlets to serve customers better

Emart24 announces that it is ‘here to stay’ in Singapore

Just a few days ago, Emart24 reportedly shuttered all three of its Singapore outlets out of the blue.

In a recent turn of events, however, the popular South Korean convenience chain announced that it would remain in Singapore after all.

Particularly, it will be reshuffling its outlets in a bid to elevate the experience for its customers.

Chain announced that it is ‘here to stay’ in Singapore

According to Korea news site Yonhap News Agency, Emart24 noted in a press statement that it was aware of speculations regarding its future.

Clearing up concerns, it stressed that it was fully dedicated to remaining in the Singapore market.

“Emart24 is here to stay!” the chain wrote.

The news agency also highlighted that its three local outlets — NEX, Jurong Point and Margaret Market — were on temporary suspension.

At present, it is still recorded as a “live company” by the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, The Straits Times (ST) reported.

Improving customer experience by reshuffling outlets

Interestingly, the chain appears to have some fresh ideas up its sleeve that have yet to be unveiled to the public.

In the statement, it wrote that

We have been making significant management decisions to reshuffle our outlets to better serve our customers with some new and exciting offerings and concepts.

Moreover, it urged customers to look out for its reappearance in due time.

It added that it will remain a place for customers to delight in “a wide variety of authentic, tasty and unique Korean bunsik”.

The chain entered the Singapore market in December 2022, when it opened its first convenience store at Jurong Point.

MS News has reached out to Emart24 for comments.

Also read: South Korean convenience store emart24 abruptly closes all S’pore outlets

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SHOUT and Yonhap News Agency.