Embalmer in US charged after she castrated sex offender’s corpse & stuffed genitalia into his mouth

Embalmer in US castrated sex offender’s corpse then stuffed genitalia into his mouth

An embalmer in the United States (US) found herself in legal trouble after she castrated a sex offender’s corpse and stuffed the man’s genitalia into his mouth.

According to WGNTV, the 34-year-old funeral home worker suddenly mutilated the corpse when she discovered that it belonged to a registered sex offender.

Embalmer mutilates corpse in front of student

On 7 Feb, Memorial Mortuary and Crematory in Houston received the corpse of Charles Roy Rodriguez.

According to Austin-American Statesman, Mr Rodriguez was convicted of sexual assault in 2001. He died of natural causes at the age of 58 in January.

Court documents state that the embalmer, a 34-year-old woman by the name of Amber Paige Laudermilk, stabbed Mr Rodriguez’s corpse in the groin twice. She then castrated him and stuffed the man’s genitalia into his mouth.

After the deed, she allegedly threatened an embalming student who witnessed the mutilation.

“You didn’t see anything,” she told the student.

Embalmer eventually turns herself in

When another funeral home worker saw the state of Mr Rodriguez’s body and asked what had occurred, Ms Laudermilk said the corpse “had a lot going on with him”.

Court documents also stated that her coworkers were afraid to report her to the authorities due to her threats.

On Tuesday (11 March), Ms Laudermilk turned herself in. She is currently held on US$5,000 (S$6,700) bond and has had her embalming license suspended.

“No matter what one thinks of his life, the law requires that he be treated with dignity in death,” said Constable Alan Rosen. “The facts clearly indicate she was angry and I hope after this is resolved in the courts, she gets the help she needs.”

Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, which Ms Laudermilk works for, issued a statement addressing the case.

“We are deeply troubled and saddened by the unlawful and horrifying actions of this individual ex-employee,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased.”

Ms Laudermilk faces a jail term of between six months and two years as well as a fine of up to S$10,000 (S$13,400).

Also read: Cosmetic surgeon in Japan slammed for posting videos of corpses during dissection training

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from the New York Post.