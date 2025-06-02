Zouk CEO Andrew Li proposes to 987FM DJ Germaine Tan during romantic Maldives getaway

987FM DJ Germaine Tan announces engagement to Zouk CEO Andrew Li

987FM radio DJ Germaine Tan has announced her engagement to Zouk Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andrew Li, sharing the joyous news on TikTok over the weekend.

In a video montage, Tan documented the proposal journey, from the build-up to the heartfelt moments that followed.

Since its posting, the announcement has garnered over 74,000 views and drawn dozens of congratulatory comments.

Zouk CEO Andrew Li pops the question in the Maldives

“Is he proposing or is he just taking me to the Maldives?”

What began as a romantic getaway quickly turned into a life-changing moment for Tan, 28, and Li, 40.

Li flew Tan to the idyllic Maldives and booked what she described as the “nicest room” at the Four Seasons resort.

One day, he brought her to a private sandbank, where a dreamy beachside setup had been arranged for them to unwind and take in the ocean views.

On the white sandy shore, with the sea as their backdrop, Li got down on one knee and proposed.

The final clip in Tan’s TikTok montage showed the newly engaged couple beaming after the proposal, with Tan proudly showing off her sparkling engagement ring.

Speaking to MS News, Tan shared that Li had told her a few days before the trip that he’d arranged for a photographer to take photos of them during their holiday.

As the one who usually cares more about taking photos, she admitted that she began to suspect something special was in the works.

Germaine Tan pens heartfelt tribute after proposal

In an Instagram post on Sunday (1 June), Tan shared a heartfelt message to mark the milestone with her new fiancé.

“Finding a partner, lover, and best friend in the same person is one of life’s greatest privileges,” she wrote in the caption, reflecting on their journey together.

Tan revealed that Li had been secretly planning the proposal for some time, thoughtfully incorporating her love for sunsets and the ocean into the moment.

“It couldn’t have felt more right,” she gushed.

Before getting down on one knee, Li gave a heartfelt speech:

I knew all along it was going to be you. The way you love me so fiercely inspires me to be the best version of myself. If you let me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you happy.

Though she had her suspicions, Tan admitted she was overwhelmed by emotion when the moment arrived and was “full-on bawling [her] eyes out at this point”.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Tan and Li met at Here Kitty Kitty, a cocktail bar owned by Zouk Group, and have been dating for over two years.

Beyond her work as a radio DJ, Tan is also a lifestyle influencer and host.

She is the daughter of Dr Tan Kim Yong, founder and CEO of supermarket chain Hao Mart.

