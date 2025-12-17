S’pore police enhances patrols ‘at certain areas’ after Bondi Beach shooting, religious groups call for unity

Singapore tightens security as inter-faith groups denounce Bondi Beach shooting

Singapore authorities have tightened security measures following the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Australia, as religious and inter-faith groups across Singapore strongly denounced the violence and called for unity.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (16 Dec), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said its security agencies are “monitoring the threat environment closely”.

MHA added that the police have “enhanced patrols at certain areas and will continue to calibrate their security measures accordingly”.

The ministry stressed that the Internal Security Department (ISD) takes “a serious view of any form of support for terrorism”.

It adds that any individual — “foreigner or otherwise” — who poses a threat to Singapore’s national security “will be firmly dealt with under the law”.

Muis calls attack ‘horrific and shocking’

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) condemned the Bondi Beach attack in a statement released on Monday (15 Dec).

“This is a horrific and shocking incident where innocent lives have been lost to terrorist acts,” Muis said.

It emphasised that there is “no place for violence targeted at civilians and innocent people anywhere”, particularly at religious events or places of worship.

Muis also warned that hate and fear are increasingly being weaponised to divide societies.

It said the incident was a reminder for Singaporeans to “hold together as one closely-knit society” and to reject extremism and radicalisation.

‘Cold-blooded carnage’: Buddhist Federation highlights of fragility of harmony

The Singapore Buddhist Federation said it was mourning the loss of more than a dozen innocent lives in what it described as “cold-blooded carnage”.

Strongly condemning the “barbaric and inhumane act of terrorism”, the Federation noted that the attack occurred during Hanukkah, a sacred Jewish festival.

It said the incident appeared intended to “create hatred and fear among communities of different faiths”.

It added that the tragedy had “starkly reminded us how fragile and difficult it is to maintain racial and religious harmony, both in Singapore and globally”.

It also urged Singaporeans to “constantly guard against any attempts, both locally and from abroad, to drive a wedge” into our society.

Churches express solidarity with Jewish community

Meanwhile, the National Council of Churches of Singapore (NCCS) said it was in “profound shock and sadness” over the attack on a Hanukkah festival.

In a statement issued on 15 Dec, the council condemned “all acts of anti-Semitism and any form of terrorism”, calling such violence a grave violation of the sanctity of human life.

NCCS also expressed solidarity with the Jewish community in Singapore and around the world, affirming that “such hatred has no place in society”.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore echoed these sentiments, describing the violence as a violation of the fundamental right to life, safety, and peace.

It said the attack was “an assault not just on individuals, but on the very fabric of our shared humanity”.

Taoist and inter-faith groups urge unity against hatred

The Taoist Federation (Singapore) said it was “aghast and repulsed” by the brutality of the mass shooting, which reportedly 16 lives.

Describing the incident as an act of “senseless hatred”, the federation urged Singaporeans to remain united against ideologies that seek to divide society.

The Inter-Religious Organisation (IRO), Singapore, also condemned the attack, calling it “an act of pure evil” driven by antisemitism.

It said the tragedy underscored the need to guard against intolerance and strengthen inter-religious dialogue, stressing that “an attack on one religious community is an attack on the sanctity of all faiths”.

The MHA has urged the public to remain vigilant.

Anyone who knows or suspects that a person has been radicalised, or is involved in extremist activities, is advised to contact the Internal Security Department (ISD) at 1800 2626 473.

