ERA censured for failing to manage agent behind misleading property ads, profile kept active during suspension

ERA Realty Network issued Letter of Censure over multiple regulatory breaches

The Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) has issued a Letter of Censure (LOC) to ERA Realty Network for multiple regulatory breaches, citing serious lapses in supervision, internal controls, and compliance.

The enforcement action was taken in December 2025, with details published by CEA on Thursday (8 Jan).

CEA identified three key breaches under the Code of Practice for Estate Agents (COPEA):

Failure to properly manage and supervise a real estate salesperson (RES) to prevent the publication of misleading or inaccurate advertisements

Failure to put in place proper systems and processes for the management and supervision of suspended RESs

Failure to recover the estate agent card from a suspended RES

Agent repeatedly posted misleading property advertisements

One of the breaches involved ERA’s failure to adequately supervise its RES, Abel Ang Pei Xiong, who repeatedly published inaccurate and misleading property advertisements.

CEA first received multiple complaints against Ang over advertisement-related breaches, including misstated property prices and misleading information.

In response, CEA advised ERA’s key executive officer in March 2022 that the agency should vet Ang’s listings for accuracy before publication, as part of its supervisory responsibilities under COPEA.

Despite this advisory, breaches continued.

In October 2023, a CEA disciplinary committee fined Ang S$14,000 and suspended him for five months for publishing advertisements containing inaccurate and misleading information.

After his suspension ended in March 2024, CEA uncovered further misleading advertisements posted by Ang.

He was referred to a disciplinary committee again and, in October 2025, fined S$28,000 and suspended for a further six months.

CEA said the recurrence of breaches, even after prior disciplinary action and regulatory advice, demonstrated that ERA had failed to fulfil its duty to properly manage and supervise its salesperson in accordance with COPEA.

Suspended salespersons’ profiles left active on ERA portal

CEA also found that ERA did not have proper systems in place to manage suspended salespersons.

In January 2024, during Ang’s suspension period, his profile remained active on ERA’s portal, FindPropertyAgent.sg.

The profiles of two other suspended ERA salespersons were also found to be active at the time.

CEA said ERA lacked processes to ensure that suspended agents were promptly removed from its portal during their suspension periods.

As a result, ERA was deemed to have associated with unregistered salespersons, in breach of the Estate Agents Act.

Failure to recover estate agent card from suspended salesperson

A third breach involved ERA’s failure to recover Ang’s estate agent card after his suspension began in October 2023.

Although Ang was required to return the card, ERA notified him only once and did not follow up when he failed to comply.

The estate agent card was returned only in February 2024, after CEA alerted ERA to the lapse.

CEA noted that ERA did not have a system to track the return of estate agent cards from suspended salespersons, nor a standard process to deal with non-compliance.

As a result of these breaches, CEA issued ERA a Letter of Censure for contravening three provisions of the COPEA, relating to supervision of salespersons, internal systems and processes, and recovery of estate agent cards.

In addition, ERA was issued composition notices for three contraventions of Section 39(2) of the Estate Agents Act for associating with suspended salespersons who were not registered at the time.

