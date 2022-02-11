ERP Rates At 10 Gantries To Increase From 14 Feb

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges have undergone multiple revisions throughout the pandemic, as traffic volume changes according to Covid-19 measures.

In their latest review in Jan 2022, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) found traffic buildup in certain stretches along the AYE and CTE.

To tackle the congestion, 10 ERPs along the 2 expressways will see a price hike of $1 during certain peak-hour periods from 14 Feb.

AYE after Jurong Town Hall

LTA attributes the congestion to the easing of workplace restrictions, which allows up to 50% of workers to return to workplaces.

ERP rates to increase by $1 at 10 gantries along CTE & AYE

In a press release on Thursday (10 Feb), LTA announced that toll charges at 10 ERP gantries will be increased by $1 starting next Monday (14 Feb).

Southbound CTE after Braddel Road

Though traffic conditions remained “generally optimal” in January, congestion has been observed along the AYE and CTE.

As such, 10 gantries along both expressways will see a $1 increase in ERP charges during certain peak-hour periods of the day.

The rate increases are for peak periods from 8.30-10am in the morning and 5.30-7.30pm in the evening. They will take place from next Monday (14 Feb).

Meanwhile, ERP rates at other gantries/time-slots will remain unchanged. These include those within the CBD, where traffic has reportedly remained generally smooth.

While the ERP rates increase will be unpopular among motorists, LTA shared that only ERPs at 7 locations will be charging road tolls, compared to 29 pre-Covid.

As the Covid-19 situation remains fluid, LTA will continue monitoring traffic conditions on our roads and adjust ERP rates accordingly.

With the easing of workplace restrictions, more congestions on our roads are perhaps expected as workers return to their offices.

Even though no one really wants to pay higher ERP fares, road users can choose to avoid peak timings or avoid these ‘popular’ roads while getting around.

